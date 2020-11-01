Wind Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price

Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band

and the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&