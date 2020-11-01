Wind Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band
and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&