Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 2:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central and

northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 2 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&