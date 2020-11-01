Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 2:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 2:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 2 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&