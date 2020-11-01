Portage County kicks off shop local campaign

Portage Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- With the holidays inching closer, the Portage County Business Council launched its shop local campaign Sunday.

The "Jolly Biz the Membership Elf" campaign will take place on the council's Facebook page. The elf will be pictured in a different member business each day.

If you can correctly guess which location Jolly is hiding in, you'll be entered to win a prize from that business.

It's all part of the council's plan to encourage shoppers to explore local businesses for their holiday shopping needs, said executive director Todd Kuckkahn.

"83% of the businesses in Portage County are 19 or fewer employees. So we really promote those smaller businesses," he said. "Obviously all businesses are important to our community."

The council has been working to make sure businesses are supported through the pandemic by providing promotional opportunities like this.

"We created a Portage County economic recovery team that's been helping business owners fight through this. So we've got that real roll up your sleeves, central Wisconsin kind of spirit," Kuckkahn said.

With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday approaching, the business council hopes the community will come together to help all area businesses through the holiday season.

"In a time where it would be easy to say "can't do it right now," people in this community are really stepping up to help, and that's what we hope to do with this promotion," Kuckkahn said.

The promotion runs until December 23rd.