Newman Catholic football cancels remainder of season

Newman Catholic football cancels remainder of seasonUpdated
Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Newman Catholic Cardinals football team has cancelled the remainder of their season due to COVID-19.
In a statement Tweeted out Sunday night, the Newman coaching staff thanked players, families, and friends of the program.
They also addressed playing in and through a global pandemic, saying "we learned how to deal with adversity and handle it in a way that I wish everyone would learn how to handle it."
The Cardinals were the top ranked team in 8-man football this season, and we're 5-0 heading into their final game of the season, which had been scheduled for Friday against Gilman.