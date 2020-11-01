Newman Catholic football cancels remainder of season

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Newman Catholic Cardinals football team has cancelled the remainder of their season due to COVID-19.

In a statement Tweeted out Sunday night, the Newman coaching staff thanked players, families, and friends of the program.

My apologies, the first paragraph got cut off on original. pic.twitter.com/UyXDaUbyqB — Newman Catholic FB (@nc_cardinals_fb) November 2, 2020

They also addressed playing in and through a global pandemic, saying "we learned how to deal with adversity and handle it in a way that I wish everyone would learn how to handle it."

The Cardinals were the top ranked team in 8-man football this season, and we're 5-0 heading into their final game of the season, which had been scheduled for Friday against Gilman.