Metro Ride expanding service for return to school

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Metro Ride in Wausau will be expanding their service starting Monday, November 2nd to accompany the Wausau school district's return to in-person schooling.

The bus service has been running on a modified schedule since March, due to the lack of demand. But with students returning to school, families' schedules and routines have changed. Metro thinks more students may rely on public transportation due to current circumstances.

Metro is following recommendations by the CDC. Hand sanitizers have been installed in each bus, masks are required when in transit and capacity is limited.

To keep six feet of social distance, only 10 passengers are allowed on a bus at a time. Metro says this may cause transportation struggles for students, suggesting that riders should add extra time to their travel plans.

City of Wausau's director of transportation Jim Edwards said, "For our school trippers, it is possible that the first bus through will not stop, it will do that if it is full, but the next one will be by in 20 to thirty minutes depending on location."

Regular routes will continue to be run as scheduled, but express rides will run only on school days.

For a route map, click the link below.

https://www.ci.wausau.wi.us/Portals/0/Departments/Transit/Documents/WebMap_1_2020.pdf