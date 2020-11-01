Georgia’s ruling party wins vote; opposition urges protests

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Preliminary election results show that Georgia’s ruling party won the country’s highly contested parliamentary election. But the opposition refused to recognize Sunday’s results as valid, saying they were manipulated. Georgia’s Central election commission said that with 99% of ballots counted, the Georgian Dream party had received 48.1% of the vote in Saturday’s election. The biggest opposition alliance led by the United National Movement party, got 27.1%. Several more opposition parties cleared the 1% threshold to get seats in Parliament. The opposition coalition called for protests. As crowds of people started to gather in front of the parliament in the Georgian capital on Sunday afternoon, opposition politicians demanded a re-run of the election.