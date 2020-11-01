French Muslims, stigmatized by attacks, feel under pressure

PARIS (AP) — The pressure rises with each new attack. With three in five weeks, including beheadings, France’s Muslims are feeling squeezed. A spotlight was trained on them even before bloodletting started last month as President Emmanuel Macron forged ahead with his plan to reorganize Islam in France, including cleaning out extremists. He calls the plan “separatism,” a name that makes some Muslims wince. Muslims have kept their heads down and chins up. But some are squirming, feeling they are being held accountable. Sociologist Hicham Benaissa says he knows people who have thought of packing their bags.