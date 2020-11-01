Dry and much warmer weather on the way this week

November arrived with cold and blustery conditions. Mid afternoon temperature readings were in the 30s, 10-15 degrees below average for November 1. The west to northwest winds gusted in the 40s to low 50s miles per hour, with a highest gust of 55 mph recorded in Marshfield. The gusty winds produced wind chills in the teens during the morning and 20s through the afternoon.

It will be cold tonight, with lows in the low to mid 20s. The winds will remain breezy this evening, then diminish some tonight, remaining strong enough to generate wind chills in the low to mid teens.

The week ahead will trend much warmer, with little chance of rain. Winds will be breezy at times.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. November 1, 2020

