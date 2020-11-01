Daylight savings and seasonal affective disorder

Weston, Wis. (WAOW) -- The clocks shifted back early Sunday morning. While you might not notice any physical changes, some will soon feel a psychological impact.

This is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). It's a form of depression brought on by less exposure to sunlight throughout fall and winter.

A physician with Aspirus says symptoms are easily noticeable.

"If your mood is changing in a negative way, if you're becoming short tempered, if you're avoiding contact that you normally would have," said Dr. Larry Gordon with Aspirus Weston Clinic.

Possible treatment options can include shining a full-spectrum light on yourself for a half hour each day. In some cases, anti-depressants may be necessary.