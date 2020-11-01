AT THE HALF: Packers and Vikings tied 14-14

At the half, the Packers and Vikings are tied at 14.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense wasted little time to open the game. Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 5-yard score to give the Packers the early lead.

The Packers took the game's opening drive 75 yards in 13 plays, eating more than seven minutes of the first quarter.

The Vikings responded with an impressive drive of their own, tying the game on a 21-yard touchdown run from Dalvin Cook.

Long drives seemed to be the theme of the first half, as the Packers took their next drive 72 yards in 15 plays.

And just like the first possession, it was Rodgers to Adams, this time a 1-yard score, that put the Packers back on top 14-7.

The Vikings answered with yet another long drive, going 67 yards in 12 plays, capped off by a Cook 1-yard touchdown to tie it at 14 before halftime.