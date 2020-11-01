Asia Today: Australia reports no new local cases

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has recorded no new locally transmitted coronavirus infection for the first time in five months. In Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, which had the highest number of cases in the country, residents are enjoying the first weekend of cafes, restaurants and pubs reopening to walk-in customers. The city only has one mystery case without a known source. There are 61 active cases left across the state, down from 70 on Saturday. State Deputy Premier James Merlino urged caution ahead of Australia’s most-prestigious horse race on Tuesday, the Melbourne Cup, known as the “race that stops a nation.” India reported 46,964 new cases in a continued downward trend. And China has 61 more asymptomatic cases in an outbreak in the remote Xinjiang region.