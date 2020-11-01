16 deaths, 123 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 16 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 123 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 3,493 positive tests, and 14,569 new negative tests since yesterday.

As of Saturday afternoon, 1,510 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, with 349 of them in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

(App users, see the daily reports and charts HERE.)

The 16 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,047 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 175,096 or 77.7 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Nov. 1 16 123 2047 11497 Oct. 31 59 229 2031 11374 Oct. 30 24 142 1972 11145 Oct. 29 51 193 1948 11003 Oct. 28 45 174 1897 10810 Oct. 27 64 220 1852 10636 Oct. 26 10 84 1788 10416

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

(County by county results are available here).