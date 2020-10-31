Warm and Windy Halloween

Our Halloween morning was beautiful with mostly sunny skies and a breeze. The southerly winds allowed for rapid warming, however, the evening will turn quite gusty and cloudy.

For the first time in a few weeks, our temperature hit the low 50s, making a comfortable day and comfortable evening. As it turns to trick or treating time, the skies will be mostly cloudy, and there is a slim chance of a drizzle. Winds will continue to gust through the evening and strengthen overnight. Wind gusts up to 30mph could be expected, so it would be wise to secure your costume if you are outdoors.

A rare sight can also be seen tonight as we will have a Blue Hunters Moon in the sky. While a full moon is seen on Halloween every 18-19 years, a blue moon has not been witnessed on Halloween since before the end of WW2 in 1944. Additionally, as we transition into November, remember to set your clocks back as today will be the last day of daylight saving time.

Overnight a cold front will swing through bringing stronger winds and chilly temperatures. The low will drop down into the upper 20s and winds will sustain around 15-25mph. Any Evening drizzle should end by midnight, however lake effect snow will be possible in the far north towards the morning hours of Sunday.

Sunday will be a windy and chilly day, so it will be best spent indoors. Fortunately, while it will be cloudy to start, there could be quite a bit of sunshine in the evening. Winds will be stronger than Saturday with sustained speeds up to 30mph and gusts hitting 40. The temperature will be chilly at 34 degrees.

After Sunday, the rest start of our November is looking beautiful with plenty of sun and pleasantly warm temperatures. Monday temperatures will rise to 46 degrees and then Tuesday up to 54. Wednesday and Thursday likely hitting 60 which will be a much needed warm up after the frigid past few weeks. The workweek does not currently have a chance for showers so make sure to enjoy it.

Have a Happy Halloween! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 31-October 2020

On this day in weather history:

1988 - Twenty-two cities in the northeastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date. The low of 19 degrees at Cleveland OH was a record for October, and morning lows of 21 degrees at Allentown PA and Bridgeport CT tied October records. Nine cities in the southwestern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including Phoenix AZ with a reading of 96 degrees. Showers made Halloween a soggy one in the southeastern U.S. (The National Weather Summary)