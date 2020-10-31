Queensland premier wins state vote on tough virus response

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The incumbent premier of Queensland has won a third consecutive term in Australian state elections in which voters strongly endorsed her government’s tough policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including closing state borders. Annastacia Palaszczuk, dubbed the accidental premier when she came to power unexpectedly in 2015, became the first female Australian political leader to win three consecutive elections. Palaszczuk campaigned on her strong response to COVID-19 — there have only been six virus deaths in the state. She acknowledged in declaring victory that the cost of the pandemic response had been high. Her main challenger, Liberal National Party leader Deb Frecklington, campaigned on the heavy toll border closure has taken on Queensland’s tourism industry.