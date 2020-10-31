Noose displayed at Missouri poll covered up amid complaints

GALENA, Mo. (AP) — A replica hangman’s noose on display near voting booths in a southwest Missouri county building has been covered up following complaints from Democrats that it amounted to voter intimidation. The Kansas City Star reports that the Missouri Democratic Party released a photo Friday of the display in a hallway of the Stone County building in downtown Galena with several voting booths nearby. Stone County Clerk Cindy Elmore said the display was a historical exhibit marking the last legal hanging in the state in Stone County in 1937. But Acting Democratic Party Chair Clem Smith said the display of the noose amounted to intimidation of Black voters.