Mystery surrounds former Marine’s imprisonment in Venezuela

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — The family of a Tennessee man held in a Venezuelan prison on charges of terrorism is speaking out for the first time. Matthew Heath was arrested almost two months ago at a roadblock in Venezuela. Authorities said the former U.S. Marine was transporting a grenade launcher and bag of dollars. His family has denied any wrongdoing and believes he was traversing Venezuela to find passage to the Caribbean island of Aruba where the boat he sailed to South America months earlier in the company of two other U.S. vets. But Heath’s family is at a loss to explain many of his movements.