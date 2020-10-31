Milton man dies in farming accident

MILTON TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- Sheriff's officials say a 69-year-old Milton man died Saturday while driving farm equipment.

Rock County Sheriff's Office responded to the call at 1:12 p.m.

Deputies found the man had taken an International Harvester 640 pulling a New Idea corn picker on the bridge over Otter Creek near Highway N in Milton.

The picker started to go over the side of the bridge. Authorities say at that point the man called his son who came with a skid loader to bring the picker back onto the bridge.

The man tried to put the tractor in reverse and leave the bridge, when the concrete on part of the bridge gave way, falling into the creek. The tractor rolled over and pinned the man against trees over the creek, officials say.

According to authorities, Dewey's Towing came from Beloit with heavy towing equipment to get the tractor upright. Fire crews removed the man. The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office pronounced him dead at 3:06 p.m.

An autopsy in Madison is pending, but authorities say they do not suspect foul play.

The man's identity will be release by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office sometime next week.