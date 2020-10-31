Local trick-or-treaters celebrate Halloween during a pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The first Halloween during a pandemic was a little out of the ordinary for parents and kids. While Halloween wasn't what we expected residents made the most out of it.

In guidelines released by the CDC door to door trick or treating is a high risk. But for kids and some parents, it's hard to step away from the tradition

"I wanted to find an activity where we could still do some social distancing and bring joy to our children and joy to some other people too," said Jesse Ruby, a Wausau Parent.

To be as safe as possible health officials suggested parents get creative and do something different to celebrate the Ruby family did just that.

"Just kind of came to me when I thought of all the people who are doing visits with families through the windows and if we could have a contactless trick or treating idea this would work," said Jesse.

With fewer ghouls and goblins walking down the street this year some residents brought the fright to their front yards.

Jesse says this way of celebrating in some way is more meaningful. "Our children are going to remember this year being pretty different regardless of what we do," he said.

Now that Halloween is over Thanksgiving is right around the corner and health officials still urge you to keep gatherings small in hopes of slowing the spread.