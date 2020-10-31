Georgians vote in hotly contested parliamentary elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Voters in Georgia will cast ballots Saturday in a parliamentary election hotly contested between the governing party, founded by a billionaire, and an alliance around the country’s ex-president who’s in self-imposed exile in Ukraine. The Georgian Dream party, created by Bidzina Ivanishvili who made his fortune in Russia, has held a strong majority in the 150-seat parliament for eight years, but its popularity has dwindled steadily amid the country’s economic problems. The economy has been badly bruised by the COVID-!19 pandemic and is expected to shrink by 5% this year. Georgian Dream now faces a renewed challenge from an opposition coalition of the Strength is in Unity party and former president Mikhail Saakashvili’s United National Movement.