Exorcism: Increasingly frequent, including after US protests

In popular culture, exorcism often serves as a plot device in chilling films about demonic possession. Recently, two Roman Catholic archbishops showed a different face of exorcism. They performed the rite in well-attended outdoor ceremonies to drive out any evil spirits lingering after acrimonious protests. In Portland, Oregon, Archbishop Alexander Sample led a procession of more than 200 people to a city park, then conducted an exorcism rite. The event followed more than four months of racial-justice protests in Portland, mostly peaceful but sometimes fueling violence and riots. On the same day, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone performed an exorcism outside a Catholic church in San Rafael, where protesters had earlier toppled a statue of Father Junipero Serra.