COVID-19 cases rise to 22 within Badger football program
MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin’s Athletic Director, Barry Alvarez, told College GameDay Sunday morning that the UW-Madison football program now has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Alvarez says 10 staff members and 12 players have the virus.
“We’re still having additions in our cases and that’s something we need to get our arms around and control it,” he said in the interview.
