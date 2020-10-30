Windy weekend, very nice next week

It was great to have the tranquil and sunny weather today! It still looks partly cloudy Friday night with lows around 27 degrees. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-12 mph.

It will get quite breezy Saturday as a strong low pressure system races through southern Canada. Southeast winds will turn southwest at 15-25 mph. That will help to pull in warmer air such that temperatures may touch 50 degrees or even a bit higher in the southern half of the area. While skies may be partly sunny, there is a small chance of a few light rain showers toward evening, especially in the northern half of the area. So, if your kids are going out for Halloween activities, it wouldn’t hurt to have a coat or umbrella handy in case one of those showers moves through your area.

There are a couple of interesting things occurring Saturday evening. First, we have a blue moon (2nd full moon on the month). The last time there was a blue moon on Halloween was way back in 1944! It is also called the hunters moon as wild game is getting in prime condition for fall hunting. Also don’t forget that daylight saving time ends this weekend. So be sure to fall back and turn those clocks back 1 hour Saturday night.

Strong northwest winds will develop Saturday night behind a cold front. This will drag another batch of unseasonably cold air into the region. Scattered snow showers are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning in northern Wisconsin. In fact, there could be a few inches of accumulation in the Lake Superior Snow Belt of Iron and Vilas Counties. Please be careful traveling in those areas. Otherwise it may be mostly cloudy elsewhere Sunday morning with some clearing later. Lows will be in the upper 20s and highs in the lower to mid 30s.

We have a fantastic stretch of early November weather next week. The Midwest will be parked in a zone of dry and mostly sunny weather. In addition, much warmer air will pour in from the southwest. The end result should produce high temperatures ranging from 45 on Monday, to the mid 50s Tuesday, the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday. High could stay in the upper 50s even into next Friday. It will be breezy at times, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, then again by late Friday.

It appears any chance of significant rain may hold off until about November 8th and 9th.

Happy Halloween! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:15 p.m., 30-October 2020

**On October 30th in weather history:

1925 - Nashville, TN, was blanketed with an inch of snow, their earliest measurable snow of record. (The Weather Channel)

1947 - The Donora, PA, smog disaster finally came to an end. For five days an inversion trapped impurities in the lower atmosphere over the Monongahela Valley killing 20 persons, and leaving more than 2000 others sick. (26th-30th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)