Website launched detailing Wausau Center Mall redevelopment plans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Anyone interested in the details on the redevelopment plan for the Wausau Center Mall property can now see them online.

The Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc (WOZ) is launching a webpage about the project, including background on the organization, plans, videos and images related to the development.

“The redevelopment of the mall property is critical to the success of Wausau’s economic future.” said Dave Eckmann, President of WOZ, Inc. “We understand that there are many topics competing for the public’s attention this fall, and it’s vitally important to provide the public with as much detail as possible.”

WOZ finalized the purchase of the Wausau Center Mall in February.