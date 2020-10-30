Wausau Mayor proclaims three emergency declarations

Wausau (WAOW) -- Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg has proclaimed three emergency declarations.

One, executive order 6, allows the mayor's office to authorize emergency purchases and take measure to keep city employees safe due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The second, executive order 7, prohibits weapons and firearms at polling places.

Executive order 8 limits capacity in city facilities to allow for proper social distancing.

The orders are effective immediately but will be subject to city council approval at the Nov. 10 meeting.