Wausau Mayor proclaims three emergency declarations

Wausau (WAOW) -- Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg has proclaimed three emergency declarations.

One, executive order 6, proclaims a state of emergency which allows the mayor's office to authorize emergency purchases and take appropriate measures to keep city employees safe due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The second, executive order 7, prohibits weapons and firearms at polling places.

Executive order 8 limits capacity in city facilities to allow for proper social distancing.

The orders are effective immediately but will be subject to city council approval at the Nov. 10 meeting.