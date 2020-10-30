Vilas Co. Jail reports in custody death

VILAS CO., Wis. (WAOW) — The Vilas County Sheriff's Office is reporting an in-custody death at the Vilas County Jail on Monday.

Police say the victim is a 20-year-old woman from Lac du Flambeau.

The Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into the incident, which determined there was no crime involved. They also conducted an internal review of the investigation, and an independent forensic post mortem investigation was completed.

The preliminary results of the investigations determine the death is consistent with hanging.

The Sheriff's Office say there will be an independent investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.