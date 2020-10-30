Today is the deadline to register to vote at a municipal clerks’ office

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Election day is just around the corner and while many have already voted, some have not.

The deadline to register to vote online or by mail was on October 14th.

However, if those who missed that deadline still have until 5 pm Friday October 30th to register at their municipal clerks office.

If you live in the City of Wausau, head to City Hall before 5 pm.

Reid Magney Public Information Officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission said, "what it means is that if you're planning to vote absentee in the clerks office and you're not currently registered today is the last day to do that."

Voters can still register to vote at the polls on Election Day, just remember to bring a Wisconsin ID and proof of residency.