Thorp High School moves to virtual learning after students test positive for COVID-19

THORP, Wis. (WAOW) — The Clark County Health Department is reporting a number of students at Thorp High School have tested positive, which is prompting the school to move to virtual learning.

Paul Blanford, the District Administrator of the School District of Thorp, made the following announcement:

“The School District of Thorp remains committed to providing a safe learning environment for all our students and staff. We will be virtual with our High School Students only, from Monday, November 2 through Friday, November 13. Regular classes will resume on Monday, November 16. This two week period will give us the time needed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep things safe for our students. At this time, we have determined that this is limited to our high school students. We are working closely with the Clark County Health Department and are confident at this time, that this issue is isolated to our High School. If we find it necessary to take further action with our other grade levels, we will take additional measures.”

Those who have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 will be contacted by the health department to notify of the potential exposure and to provide assistance.

“Clark County Health Department is working with the School District of Thorp leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to track, trace, and contain the virus,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. “We are all working together to ensure the school district students and their family members are taking steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.”