Thai king hands out diplomas at protest movement stronghold

BANGKOK (AP) — A university graduation ceremony presided over by Thailand’s king has been held after pro-democracy activists issued a call for students to boycott it. There was no way to confirm how many students heeded the boycott call, though videos showed that many students did attend. The king or another senior member of the royal family traditionally hands out diplomas at university graduations, and in this case the venue was Bangkok’s Thammasat University, a stronghold of the protest movement seeking to reduce the monarchy’s powers. The student-led movement wants the prime minister to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic, and reforms to make the monarchy’s activities more transparent and accountable. It has been holding almost daily rallies around the country.