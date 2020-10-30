Samaritan’s Closet Operation Christmas Child in full swing

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)— The holidays are coming up and things we take for granted come as gifts for some children around the world.

That's why Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child is asking for your help to put a smile on a child's face, and all it takes is a shoe box.

"I pack for each of my grand children, I get them involved, I teach them that not every one is blessed like us as far as having socks, flip flops or soccer balls, so it is a good learning tool for children," said Laura Johnson the community and church relations director for the Marshfield area.

In 2019 central Wisconsin put together 8800 boxes for kids around the world.

The drop off location is Zion Church in Marshfield.

If you want to build a box online you can.

