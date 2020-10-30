Portage Co. pizza partnership educates on recycling

PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Portage County Solid Waste is partnering with local pizza companies to educate on recycling.

"We know recycling can be confusing but remember Portage County Solid Waste is your reliable source for recycling questions," they say in a press release.

For the month of November, orders from three local pizza companies in Stevens Point will come with a recycling guide posted on the top of the box.

Those pizza companies are: