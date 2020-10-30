Mild Saturday and cold Sunday

Temperatures will go on a roller-coaster ride over the weekend and then settle into a much nicer trend for most of next week. Conditions will be dry for most of the time as well.

Today: Cool again with patchy sun developing.

High: 39 Wind: NW around 5, becoming SE

Tonight: Scattered clouds.

Low: 28 Wind: SE 5-15

Saturday(Halloween): Increasing clouds, breezy, and milder with a few spotty showers or sprinkles possible later in the afternoon.

High: 50 Wind: South to SW 15-25 and gusty

Today will be much cooler than normal once again. Mostly cloudy skies will likely be in the area during the morning but there is a chance for some significant breaks of sun during the afternoon. With light winds out of the northwest gradually turning to the southeast, it will be a decent day. Highs should top out in the upper 30s.

A gusty south wind will develop tomorrow and this will help boost high temps up to around 50. There will be increasing clouds through the day on Saturday and for all of the trick-or-treaters out there you should not have to worry too much about precipitation. There will likely be some spotty light showers or sprinkles in the late afternoon and early evening, but it should not be enough to ruin the Halloween festivities.

A cold front will roll into the area from the north later Saturday and that will kick up the wind and bring in much colder conditions for Sunday. Highs on Sunday will only reach the low to mid 30s and it will be a windy day. Lake effect snow with some accumulation is likely in the far north Sunday morning, then skies should turn partly cloudy for most of the area for the afternoon.

Next week will be much nicer with partly or mostly sunny skies on most days. Highs will be in the 40s on Monday, in the 50s on Tuesday, and around 60 on Wednesday and Thursday. Make some plans to get outside!

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Ten cities in the Upper Midwest reported record low temperatures for the date. The morning low of 20 degrees at South Bend IND was a record for October, and lows of 18 degrees at Grand Rapids MI and 20 degrees at Fort Wayne IND equalled records for October. The low of 2 degrees at International Falls MN smashed their previous record for the date by 11 degrees. Syracuse NY received 2.9 inches of snow to establish a record for October with 5.7 inches for the month. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)