Merrill Area Public Schools announces calendar adjustment

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — The Merrill Area Public Schools Superintendent says the district is revising four days on the 2020-2021 school calendar.

"Our teachers and staff simply got to a place where they became reactive rather than proactive," Dr. John Sample said. "Providing instruction to students physically present, those virtually present, the combination of virtual/in-person attendance and providing coverage for staff unable to attend work has left our teachers with no time to prepare, collaborate and plan."



At an October 28 meeting, the Board approved adding four teacher planning days on the following dates:

November 9

November 16

November 30

December 14

Dr. Sample says the time is needed so teachers can effectively prepare to deliver multiple lesson through a variety of modes.

"We understand the challenges this calendar revision will present to many of our families," Dr. Sample said. "We appreciate your patience as together we face the challenges this pandemic brings."