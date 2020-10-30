Marshfield Clinic Health System will construct hospital to existing Stevens Point location

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Marshfield Clinic Health System is constructing a 48,000 square foot hospital onto its existing clinic in Stevens Point.

Construction breaks ground in December, and they expect to be open for patient care in spring 2022.

"We've served the Stevens Point community for nearly 30 years, including opening a state-of-the-art cancer center in 2017. With today's announcement, we are poised to bring an even broader array of medical services to the residents of this wonderful community," said Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO. "This hospital will help us deliver on our promise of providing excellent care close to home for our patients. We are grateful for this opportunity to serve Stevens Point and surrounding communities."

The expansion will add 12 inpatient rooms, a surgical suite with operating rooms, emergency department, imaging and laboratory space to the existing clinic.

The existing clinic opened in 2013, the cancer center was built in 2017, and in 2019 urgent care services opened.

Additionally, Health System and UW-Stevens Point have a partnership to expand educational programs to develop the future healthcare workforce.