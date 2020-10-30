Japan uses high-tech experiments to fill baseball stadium

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Officials in Japan are using some high-tech devices to see if they can fill sports stadiums closer to capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The baseball stadium in Yokohama will be used this weekend in an experiment to see if its capacity of 32,000 can be reached. Officials are using high-precision cameras, carbon dioxide-monitoring devices and wind-speed measuring machines as part of countermeasures against COVID-19. The results will be passed on to government officials and to Tokyo Olympic organizers as they prepare for next year’s postponed games. The Yokohama baseball stadium will be used as a venue for the Olympics.