Japan picks Mitsubishi Heavy to develop own stealth fighter

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it has picked Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as a main contractor to develop the country’s own next-generation stealth fighter for launch in the 2030s. The next generation fighters, currently known as F-X, are part of Japan’s ongoing upgrading of its aging fighter jet fleet as it upgrades its defenses to counter threats from China and North Korea. In recent years, Japan has stepped up costly purchases of American fighter jets, helping to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S., but it is also developing its own fledgling defense industry. A civilian aircraft project by Mitsubishi and other major companies has made slow progress.