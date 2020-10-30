WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- There are several different ways you can make your voice heard from in-person at your polling place to ballot drop boxes, but how can be sure your vote counts, and how does a ballot become a vote?

Questions like that are top of mind for voters and it all starts with the county clerk.

Kim Trueblood, the Marathon County Clerk said, "back in September, we got all of the ballots at the courthouse in the clerk's office and we distributed them to all of the municipal clerks, they take over the whole process from there."

After the ballots are in the hands of the municipal clerks, they send out the requested ballots and it's time to fill it out. Once that process is complete, there's several ways to get your ballot back to where it needs to go.

If you're taking your filled out ballot to your local dropbox, where does it go from there? The City of Wausau Clerk, Leslie Kremer says, "there are two great things about this (dropbox). They are securely locked with two double locks and then we also have camera surveillance on the dropbox all the time."

After Kremer unlocks the dropbox, she puts the ballots in a bin and takes them inside city hall where they will stay until Election Day.

From there, city officials take the time to number and organize all the ballots. Once you cast your vote, you can check your ballot status. When your vote is counted it will say "participation".

After all this... Trueblood said, "we check, double-check, and triple-check all of the results compare those to the tapes from the DS200 machines just to make sure all of the ballots and all of the counts match up and we verify the totals from there."

Some people choose to mail their ballots back, and others will head to the polls Tuesday. Either way, clerks ensure your vote will count.

If you still have questions officials urge you to contact your municipal clerk.