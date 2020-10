High school football scores: 10/30/2020

High school football is taking place all over Central Wisconsin, here's scores from around the area:

MUKWONAGO 27 D.C. EVEREST 7

HORTONVILLE 27 WAUSAU WEST 20

WISCONSIN RAPIDS 14 HUDSON 33

SHAWANO 6 EDGAR 48

ABBOTSFORD 28 ATHENS 22

ASHLAND 21 ANTIGO 8

RICE LAKE 27 MEDFORD 6

RHINELANDER 42 HAYWARD 6

MERRILL 0 MOSINEE 47

CHIPPEWA FALLS 22 MARSHFIELD 8

RIB LAKE/PRENTICE 6 LAKE HOLCOMBE/CORNELL 14

IOLA-SCANDINAVIA 46 LOYAL 8

WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 21 SPENCER/COLUMBUS CATHOLIC 32

PACELLI 55 ASSUMPTION 22

WILD ROSE 0 ROSHOLT 42

CRANDON 12 TOMAHAWK 26

WAUPACA 0 WEST DE PERE 61

NEWMAN 54 MARION/TIGERTON 6

This weeks game that were cancelled are followed;

ALMOND-BANCROFT VS FALL CREEK, ALOONTA VS AUBURNDALE, SHAWANO VS MENASHA, D.C. EVEREST VS WAUSAU EAST, STRATFORD VS SCHIOCTON, MANAWA VS NEKOOSA, AMHERST VS WITTENBERG-BANCROFT, AUBURNDALE VS OWEN-WITHEE, COLBY VS EDGAR, LAKELAND VS MEDFORD