Gray wolves are off the endangered species list, now what?

(WAOW)— It has been a back and forth battle when it comes to taking gray wolves off the endangered species list.

"They went away in Wisconsin in 1960 and we started to get them back in the 1970s. Really the population has been slowly building back, you can say the wolf has recovered in Wisconsin," said Eric Anderson a Wild Life Professor at UW-Stevens Point.

Anderson has been studying wolves for 25 years.

"These animals are social, they have packs, they have hierarchies within their packs," Anderson said.

This makes pets and livestock easy prey.

However, just because they are off the endangered species list does not mean the general public can take matters into their own hands in the case of an attack.

"Someone will visit and investigate and recommend action going forward," said Keith Warnke, Administrator - Fish, Wildlife and Parks for Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

This means individuals need to contact authorities if a wolf is coming after their livestock.

There is still 60 days until wolves are officially off the list.

Now it will be up to the state to handle the population.

However, if the wolf population decreases too quickly they could be put back on the endangered species lisit.

The most recent count for wolves indicates there are 1057 wolves in Wisconsin.