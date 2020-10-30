Final push for Wisconsin: Biden and Trump visit Badger State on Friday

(WAOW) -- Both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden made stops in Wisconsin on Friday, hoping to rally voters with just one weekend left before election day.

News 9 talked to UWSP Assistant Professor Saemyi Park about where Wisconsin stands with just days left to cast a ballot.

"Biden is ahead in the polls, however as we learned in 2016, poll predictions don't always turn out to be correct," Park said. "It's not the end of the story yet. The poll is just showing Wisconsinites' preferences and voting choice."

Each campaign had a very different approach this election cycle. Trump visited Wisconsin three times this week alone. Meanwhile, Biden has visited the Badger State three times this year.

"Many voters in Wisconsin, especially in the rural areas, they appreciate the candidates visits to them and willingness to listen to their voices," Park said.

But Park said many factors are at play, including: COVID-19 impacts, increased absentee voters and various legal challenges.

Due to all of that, she expects another close race in Wisconsin.

For information on voting, head to myvote.wi.gov