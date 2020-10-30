Election emerges as referendum on race relations in America

DETROIT (AP) — A convergence of three unprecedented, simultaneous national crises — the coronavirus pandemic, joblessness and police brutality — has led many to believe this presidential election is a referendum on race relations in America. Black voters will be decisive in the outcome. Democrat Joe Biden is relying on strong turnout among Black voters in cities such as Detroit, Philadelphia and Milwaukee to tip critical swing states in his direction. President Donald Trump is focusing on appeals to his core base of white voters. Some of the nation’s leading civil rights leaders and activists say this moment has been years in the making.