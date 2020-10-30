Donald Trump to campaign in Kenosha on Monday

KENOSHA, Wis. (WAOW) — On the day prior to the election, President Donald Trump is campaigning in Kenosha.

He is scheduled to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally at the Kenosha Regional Airport at 7 pm.

Doors open at 4 pm.

It is one of five campaign events Trump is attending that day.

This week, the Trump campaign has had several visits to the State. With the president visiting West Salem on Tuesday and is set to visit Green Bay on Friday. Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Mosinee on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.