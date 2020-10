(WREX) — It’s about to get dark outside a whole lot earlier in the day.

Daylight savings time is set to come this upcoming weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m., clocks will turn back to 1 a.m.

Daylight savings time will go into effect again on Mar. 14, 2021.

Arizona and Hawaii do not observe Daylight Saving Time.