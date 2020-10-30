24 deaths, 142 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 24 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 142 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 5,096 positive tests, the second highest total since the pandemic began, and 13,596 new negative tests since yesterday. The previous record of 5,262 cases was reported on Tuesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,453 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, the largest number since the pandemic began, with 330 of them in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 24 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,972 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 168,117 or 78.2 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.