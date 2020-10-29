Zeta barrels northeast after battering storm-weary coast

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A fast-moving Zeta weakened to a tropical storm as it ripped through the South on Thursday morning, killing at least two, knocking out power to more than 2 million across the region and prompting a rare tropical storm warning for Atlanta.

And officials say life-threatening conditions will last into the day.

It hit as a Category 2 hurricane over the southeastern Louisiana coast Wednesday.

Zeta weakened over central Alabama but its strong winds continued across portions of the state and the Florida Panhandle early Thursday.

The storm was west of Asheville, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Zeta was moving quickly toward the northeast at 39 mph.

Hundreds of schools canceled classes or planned to open late across from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.