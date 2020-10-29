Wisconsin National Guard to assist as poll workers on election night

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Wisconsin National Guard members will be deployed across the state to assist polling places on November 3rd.

In a release, Governor tony Evers says approximately 400 members will mobilize to assist municipal, county and Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) officials.

“The Wisconsin National Guard has played a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this mission is no different,” Gov. Evers said in the release.

“As Wisconsin faces an urgent crisis with more than 200,000 positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, the help of the Guard will be needed to ensure that election day goes smoothly and that voters and election officials alike have the assistance they need.”

Troops will be deployed beginning Sunday to report to their various sites, receive training, and be prepped by voting day. They will be released from duty on November 4th.