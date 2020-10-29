We won’t go: California inmates refuse move to safer cells

More than 200 California inmates at the highest risk from coronavirus won’t move to safer cells, confounding officials who want to transfer thousands of prisoners to locations where they are less vulnerable to infection. The development leaves corrections officials in a quandary as they consider how to avoid a repeat of deadly outbreaks like those at San Quentin State Prison. The federal official who controls health care in California state prisons says an initial 238 of 302 highly vulnerable inmates systemwide refused to move. Attorneys who have been seeking the transfers for months are asking inmates why they won’t go.