Wausau West soccer survives second half comeback, other sectional semifinal scores

Wausau West soccer survives second half comeback, other sectional semifinal scoresNew
It was a busy night in prep sports across Central Wisconsin, as a number of area schools were competing in boys soccer and girls volleyball sectional semifinals.
Here are the scores:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
- #3 Merrill 3 #2 D.C. Everest 1
- #3 Mosinee 3 #2 Bloomer 0
- #3 Marathon 1 #2 Grantsburg 3
- #3 Columbus Catholic 2 #2 Three Lakes 3
BOYS SOCCER
- #3 Baraboo 3 #1 Wausau West 4
- #2 Medford 2 #1 Rhinelander 0
- #3 West Salem 4 #1 Mosinee 1
- #6 Pacelli 0 #1 Columbus Catholic 4