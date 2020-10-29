 Skip to Content

Wausau West soccer survives second half comeback, other sectional semifinal scores

It was a busy night in prep sports across Central Wisconsin, as a number of area schools were competing in boys soccer and girls volleyball sectional semifinals.

Here are the scores:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

  • #3 Merrill 3 #2 D.C. Everest 1
  • #3 Mosinee 3 #2 Bloomer 0
  • #3 Marathon 1 #2 Grantsburg 3
  • #3 Columbus Catholic 2 #2 Three Lakes 3

BOYS SOCCER

  • #3 Baraboo 3 #1 Wausau West 4
  • #2 Medford 2 #1 Rhinelander 0
  • #3 West Salem 4 #1 Mosinee 1
  • #6 Pacelli 0 #1 Columbus Catholic 4

