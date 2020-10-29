Wausau West soccer survives second half comeback, other sectional semifinal scores

It was a busy night in prep sports across Central Wisconsin, as a number of area schools were competing in boys soccer and girls volleyball sectional semifinals.

Here are the scores:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

#3 Merrill 3 #2 D.C. Everest 1

#3 Mosinee 3 #2 Bloomer 0

#3 Marathon 1 #2 Grantsburg 3

#3 Columbus Catholic 2 #2 Three Lakes 3

BOYS SOCCER