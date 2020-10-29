Watchdog says USGS chief retaliated against whistleblower

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Geological Survey improperly retaliated against an employee who lodged an official complaint about his conduct. That’s the finding of an investigation by the Interior Department’s inspector general. The watchdog office said Thursday that Geological Survey chief James F. Reilly improperly reassigned the employee after the worker registered a complaint about Reilly’s behavior. Federal law prohibits retaliation against government whistleblowers. The Interior Department disputes the findings. Agency spokesman Nicholas Goodwin calls the inspector general’s conclusions factually and legally incorrect. Investigators say Reilly called the whistleblower “evil” in front of other employees, and asked to know about other whistleblowers so he could move them.